Serene Communities, Asset Homes to build 4 senior-living projects in Kerala

Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific has partnered with Asset Homes to invest Rs 500 crore in four senior-living projects across Kerala

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Senior-living operator Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific has partnered with Kerala-based developer Asset Homes to create four senior-living communities across the state, with an investment of Rs 500 crore.
 
This development is driven by a high-potential growth market due to its large NRI base, higher life expectancy, strong health indices and reputation as a retirement-friendly state.
 
Serene Communities plans to launch at least 15 new projects in the next two years, with the goal of reaching 10,000 homes under care by 2030.
 
The first project under this partnership, Serene Young @ Heart, was unveiled today in Kochi. Fully RERA-approved and slated for completion by early 2028, the project reflects the partners’ shared vision of fostering spaces for senior citizens.
   
Rajagopal G, co-founder, director and group CEO, Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, said, “Kerala’s ageing population and higher life expectancy make it one of India’s most important regions for senior care innovation. With Serene Young @ Heart, we are introducing a world-class environment that allows seniors to age gracefully — surrounded by care, comfort and connection. Our collaboration with Rajagiri Hospital ensures trusted, high-quality healthcare access, while our partnership with Asset Homes brings unmatched local expertise. Together, we’re creating a model that redefines how seniors in Kerala live and thrive.”

Serene Young @ Heart is located in the heart of Kochi. The development offers 211 residences, including 1, 1.5 and 2 BHK apartments, set amid greenery across 1.69 lakh square feet.
 
Supporting this environment is an integrated care layer featuring clinical oversight by KITES Senior Care and preventive wellness technology through Senior Shield. A tie-up with Rajagiri Hospital, a multi-specialty institution, ensures medical access, continuous monitoring and round-the-clock emergency support, further strengthening the promise of safe, dignified and worry-free living.
 
Sunil Kumar, managing director, Asset Homes, added, “Asset Homes has always believed in developing homes that improve lives. Partnering with Serene Communities allows us to extend that commitment to Kerala’s growing senior population — with communities that combine quality construction, thoughtful amenities and a sense of belonging. Serene Young @ Heart represents the beginning of a long-term partnership dedicated to raising the standard of senior living in our state.”
 
Serene Young @ Heart includes an activity and yoga hall, wellness centre, business centre, bistro and a well-appointed dining hall, along with landscaped outdoor spaces such as walking tracks and a fountain.
 
The partnership between Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific and Asset Homes will deliver four senior-living projects across Kerala, including developments in Kottayam and Trivandrum, as well as a waterfront ultra-luxury project in Kochi.
 
Serene Communities by Columbia Pacific, the senior-living vertical of LifeBridge Group, currently operates 10 senior-living communities across India, managing over 1,700 residential units and 2,400 seniors under care, with 13 ongoing projects in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Cochin, Pune and Hyderabad.

Topics : senior citizens housing senior citizen Kerala Real Estate

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

