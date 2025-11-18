Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Australian fintech MyGigsters expands to India to power the future of work

Australian fintech MyGigsters expands to India to power the future of work

Backed by major investors and strategic partners, the company aims to help 10 million independent workers access financial security by 2030

Fintech

The platform enables operators to seamlessly onboard, verify, pay, reward and protect their independent workforce

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MyGigsters, an award-winning fintech platform from Australia, has announced its official launch in India. The Melbourne-headquartered firm provides embedded financial infrastructure purpose-built for marketplaces and gig platforms.
 
The platform enables operators to seamlessly onboard, verify, pay, reward and protect their independent workforce, helping them scale compliantly while improving worker experience and retention.
 
Backed by Launch Vic (Government of Victoria), South Australia’s Department for Innovation & Skills and leading VCs such as Startmate and Antler, MyGigsters has already proven its model across Australia, Singapore and the Middle East. The expansion into India marks a critical step in the company’s mission to help 10 million independent workers gain financial security by 2030.
 
 
“India is at the heart of the global gig economy transformation,” said Benjemen Elengovan, founder and chief executive officer of MyGigsters. “The next wave of marketplaces will emerge from here in healthcare, logistics, consulting and services. Our goal is to give these platforms the tools to manage their workforce compliantly and empower every independent worker to access financial freedom.”
 
Mary Overington, trade and investment commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission, said: “MyGigsters’ expansion into India is a perfect example of how Australian fintech innovation is supporting India’s digital-economy goals. The Australia–India trade relationship continues to thrive through technology collaboration, and we would like to congratulate MyGigsters for their initiative in the future-of-work space.”

India’s gig workforce currently exceeds 12 million workers, growing at 17 per cent annually, and is projected to reach 62 million by 2047, contributing more than Rs 12 trillion to the economy by 2030, according to industry reports and NITI Aayog data.
 
The Government of India is now introducing social-security and financial-benefit frameworks for independent workers, setting the stage for rapid formalisation. MyGigsters is already working with several high-growth platforms.
 
“Partnering with MyGigsters has enabled Outsized to take a leap forward in delivering fast, reliable payments and robust financial services for our freelancer community. Thanks to this collaboration, our professionals can count on on-time payouts and enhanced financial inclusion, setting a new benchmark for trust and empowerment in the independent talent economy,” said Azeem Zainulbhai, co-founder of Outsized.
 
In addition, MyGigsters has signed 10 new marketplace partnerships across India spanning logistics, healthcare, creator and on-demand services — showing a surging demand for scalable financial infrastructure for the independent-workforce economy.
 
Strategic alliances with financial institutions
 
MyGigsters also announced key financial partnerships in India.
 
These include DigiMoney Finance (NBFC) — a strategic partnership to power instant payouts, early pay and credit products for gig and platform workers, enhancing financial liquidity and security. “The integration with MyGigsters positions us to capture an underserved market of platform-based income earners, delivering data-driven credit solutions and embedded financial services through a scalable, compliance-first infrastructure,” said Gorav Gupta, co-founder and director, DigiMoney Finance, a fintech NBFC.
 
This launch highlights the growing synergy between the Australian and Indian innovation ecosystems, underpinned by strong bilateral agreements and joint programmes promoting fintech, future-of-work and digital-trade partnerships. “Our collaboration with Austrade and partners across India reflects our shared vision of building financial security for the global independent workforce,” added Benjemen Elengovan.

Topics : The gig economy Gig economy in India gig economy Fintech sector fintech companies

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

