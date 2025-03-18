Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final stage to raise Rs 28,600 cr in debt

More than a dozen financial firms worldwide have expressed interest in participating in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s $3.3 billion (around Rs 28,600 crore) debt-raising effort, underscoring investor appetite for the real estate and construction giant’s financial strategy.

The private credit—India’s largest—is being raised by Evangelos Ventures Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity, and the proceeds will be used to repay loans of the group's real estate and infrastructure companies, said a banker close to the transaction.

The group is targeting to close the transaction as early as next week and list the bonds on stock exchanges. The three-and-a-half-year tenure bonds may