Home / Industry / News / Shapoorji Pallonji Group in final stage to raise Rs 28,600 cr in debt

Over a dozen investors keen on buying the bonds that may be backed by the group's stake in Tata Sons

The SP Group is one of India’s oldest business houses and is credited with constructing some of the country's iconic buildings, including the Reserve Bank of India

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

More than a dozen financial firms worldwide have expressed interest in participating in the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s $3.3 billion (around Rs 28,600 crore) debt-raising effort, underscoring investor appetite for the real estate and construction giant’s financial strategy.
 
The private credit—India’s largest—is being raised by Evangelos Ventures Pvt Ltd, a promoter entity, and the proceeds will be used to repay loans of the group's real estate and infrastructure companies, said a banker close to the transaction.
 
The group is targeting to close the transaction as early as next week and list the bonds on stock exchanges. The three-and-a-half-year tenure bonds may
