Monday, October 13, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cement maker ACC equity value sees sharp fall after Adani acquisition

Cement maker ACC equity value sees sharp fall after Adani acquisition

ACC and Ambuja Cements were acquired by Adani group in September 2022 from LafargeHolcim Group.

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)
premium

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Se­c­urities flagged a sharp hike in re­lated-party transactions at Ambuja Ce­ments in FY25 as the firm aims to improve process-efficiency and leverage group synergies. | (Photo: IndiaMART)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A big valuation gap has opened up between ACC and its parent Ambuja Cements post their acquisition by the Gautam Adani group in September 2022. ACC, India’s oldest cement-maker is now trading at less than half the valuation ratio of Ambuja Cements. By contrast, prior to their acquisition, the two companies traded at similar valuations.
 
ACC is trading at a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of around 15X — less than half Ambuja Cements’ trailing earnings multiple of 32.6X as on Thursday. Similarly, ACC is trading at a price-to-book value ratio of 2.9, nearly 25 per cent lower than Ambuja Cements’ current
Topics : Adani Group Ambuja Cement cement industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon