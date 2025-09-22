Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Shifting work back home to cut H-1B visa need: IT companies to govt

Shifting work back home to cut H-1B visa need: IT companies to govt

The companies had discussions with the government after the US administration announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to a staggering $100,000

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Leading Indian information-technology (IT) companies have approached the government, saying they will substantially reduce their dependence on H-1B visas and bring more work back to India to serve their US clients, according to sources privy to the discussions.
 
The companies had discussions with the government after the US administration on Saturday announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to a staggering $100,000. India is the largest beneficiary of this programme, with nearly 71 per cent of these visas issued to Indian nationals. 
 
While stating the IT companies’ plans to bring back work from the US to
Topics : IT companies H-1B Visa United States work visas
