Shoppers hold tight to purses, awaiting new GST rates to take effect

Shopping malls in the Delhi-National Capital Region painted a stark picture in the week following the announcement of the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts on September 3. While shoppers flocked to the malls, electronic stores within the premises remained conspicuously empty.

At Gurugram’s Ambience Mall, while the corridors were bustling, salespersons at electronics stores like Croma and the Sony Centre shared that while customers were walking in to enquire, these visits were not translating into sales.

“It’s the double impact of the GST rate cut announcements coinciding with Shradh that’s causing people to hold off on purchasing large-ticket