Of the 15 car manufacturing companies in India, eight have a market share of below 2 per cent, raising questions about their long-term future in a competitive market that has already seen Ford Motors and General Motors slam the door on India.

The eight are Honda, Nissan, Renault, MG Motors, Volkswagen, and Skoda brands (calculated separately), Isuzu, FCA India (which sells the Jeep), and PCA Motors, the Indian unit of Stellantis that launched the

Citroen C5 Aircross.