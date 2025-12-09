Social media firms urge Karnataka to consult public on misinformation Bill

Global social media and internet intermediaries, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, OneWeb, and others, have urged the Karnataka government to hold public consultations before tabling the legislation intended to address hate speech and misinformation.

In two separate letters addressed to the state’s Minister of Information and Technology, Priyank Kharge, the Broadband India Forum (BIF) and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) have stated that the Karnataka government should release the draft legislation and formally initiate a consultation process.

“Early engagement with industry and civil society will help ensure that the proposed framework is balanced, practical, and reflective of