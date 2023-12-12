South Eastern Coalfields to invest Rs 169 crore on 'Miyawaki' plantation

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the Chhattisgarh-based arm of Coal India Limited (CIL), will invest Rs 169 crore on plantations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, over a period of the next four years.

Headquartered in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, SECL operates 65 coal mines, of which 39 lie in Chhattisgarh while remaining 26 are located in Madhya Pradesh.

The company had inked agreements with Chhattisgarh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (CGRVVN) and Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam (MPRVVN) --- both state-run agencies under department of forests --- for carrying out a plantation for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28, with subsequent maintenance of four years. The proposal will entail an estimated investment of Rs 169 crore, SECL spokesperson said.

Besides being one of the leading coal producing companies in India, SECL is equally committed to boosting green cover and preserving the natural ecosystems in and around its coal mines and mitigating the impact of mining, the spokesperson said.

To expand the forest cover in the coal belt region of the state, SECL will undertake plantation using the Miyawaki method for the first time in its operational areas, the spokesperson said. The company will use the popular Japanese technique in SECL’s Gevra Area, to develop Miyawaki forest in two hectares as a pilot project.

The project will be implemented in partnership with CGRVVN at an estimated cost of about Rs 4 crore. The plantation using the Miyawaki technique will be carried out over a period of two years, in which about 20,000 saplings will be planted.

The pilot project of Miyawaki plantation in SECL will help increase the green cover in and around the Gevra mine -- the largest coal mine of the country -- in a shorter span. The indigenous species of fruit bearing, avenue, and ornamental trees would help the local communities and wildlife. The forest developed under the project would also play a key role in absorbing the dust particles and regulating surface temperature.

Since its inception in 1985, SECL has planted more than three crore saplings and in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the company has brought 475 hectares of land under green cover and planted 10.77 lakh saplings, which is the highest among all Coal India subsidiaries.

The Miyawaki method of plantation was pioneered in the 70s by Japanese botanist and expert in plant ecology Akira Miyawaki. This technique of plantation involves planting native trees, shrubs, and groundcover plants within every square metre. This method is ideal for small parcels of land and creates a dense canopy layer of tall trees.