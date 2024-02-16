SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways jointly bid for Go First

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and Busy Bee Airways Private Limited (BBAPL) have jointly submitted a bid for insolvent airline Go First, which ceased flight operations in May last year. Moreover, Sharjah-based aviation services company Sky One also announced that it has submitted a bid for Go First.

BBAPL, an East Delhi-based company, has Paul Gomes and Pran Sathiadasan as 50-50 shareholders, according to the latest documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in November 2023. Currently, Sathiadasan also holds the position of the Director of Commercial Operations, South East Asia, at Flydubai, an airline operated by the UAE government.

According to the documents, BBAPL reported no income in 2021-22, but its income rose to Rs 96,300 in 2022-23. It recorded a net loss of Rs 6,800 in 2021-22, but turned a profit of Rs 80,906 in 2022-23. BBAPL has not submitted any documents to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding changes in ownership in 2023 or 2024.

Ajay Singh, who is also Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said in a statement that he believes GoFirst holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers.

Apart from coveted slots at domestic and international airports, international traffic rights, and an order for over 100 Airbus Neo planes, GoFirst is a trusted and valued brand among flyers, he mentioned.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One, said, "We have submitted the bid for Go First and look forward to the next stage - which is due diligence. Given our vast aviation experience across the globe, we are confident about the acquisition. Indian aviation is at the cusp of unprecedented growth, and we are glad to play a part in it."

SpiceJet itself has been facing a cash crunch for the past several quarters. It is also dealing with multiple court cases regarding money owed to former owner Kalanithi Maran, financial services firm Credit Suisse, aircraft lessors, and engine lessors. Earlier this month, SpiceJet said it is laying off a certain percentage of employees to save up to Rs 100 crore per year.

On January 11, SpiceJet's shareholders gave their approval to raise a total of Rs 2,241.5 crore through the issuance of equity and warrants – Rs 1,591.5 crore by issuing equity to 58 entities and Rs 650 crore by issuing warrants on a preferential basis to five other entities. On January 26, the first tranche of Rs 744 crore (out of Rs 2,241.5 crore) was infused into the airline.

The 63 entities include financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and private investors such as Elara India Opportunities Fund and Aries Opportunities Fund.

After Go First airline stopped operating flights from May 3 last year, its lessors had put in applications with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to repossess more than 40 of the airline's 54 planes. However, the National Company Law Tribunal on May 10 last year put a moratorium on all Go First's assets, barring the lessors from taking their planes back. Multiple lessors of Go First have filed an appeal in the higher tribunal and courts to repossess the planes.

The resolution professional had last year called for bids but no one put in a bid to buy the airline. Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Power Limited (JPL) had in October 2023 submitted an expression of interest for Go First. However, Jindal did not submit a financial bid after its due diligence.

SpiceJet has been using various avenues to raise cash. In 2022-23, the airline raised Rs 449.8 crore under the central government's emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS). The airline has received an additional Rs 541.3 crore under the ECLGS in 2023-24, it had said on December 12 last year.

In August 2023, Singh himself infused Rs 494.1 crore into the airline, and his entities were issued fresh equity and warrants in return. A few days later, aircraft lessor Carlyle Aviation Partners acquired a 5.91 per cent stake in the airline at Rs 48 a share. The lessor got the shares after converting its existing outstanding dues of $28.16 million.

The airline has been posting annual losses since 2018-19. Last year, the airline posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,513 crore.