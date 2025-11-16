Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with officials of top defence public-sector undertakings (PSUs) on December 10 and announced an investment of about Rs 32,000 crore to strengthen their research and development (R&D) capabilities. This move is significant as defence PSUs already account for nearly 60 per cent of the total R&D expenditure of the 17 PSUs listed in the Nifty 100 index for FY25. However, overall R&D spending across all Nifty 100 companies remains relatively low when measured as a share of revenue.

The total R&D expenditure of Nifty 100 firms increased by 57 per cent – from Rs 20,447