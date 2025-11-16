Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companies

Statsguru: R&D remains the chink in the armour for India's companies

Rajnath Singh's ₹32,000-crore R&D push boosts defence PSUs, even as overall R&D spend among Nifty 100 firms stays low relative to revenue

R&D
premium

The total R&D expenditure of Nifty 100 firms increased by 57 per cent – from Rs 20,447 crore to Rs 32,087 crore – during FY22-25.

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with officials of top defence public-sector undertakings (PSUs) on December 10 and announced an investment of about Rs 32,000 crore to strengthen their research and development (R&D) capabilities. This move is significant as defence PSUs already account for nearly 60 per cent of the total R&D expenditure of the 17 PSUs listed in the Nifty 100 index for FY25. However, overall R&D spending across all Nifty 100 companies remains relatively low when measured as a share of revenue.
 
The total R&D expenditure of Nifty 100 firms increased by 57 per cent – from Rs 20,447
Topics : Rajnath Singh India's R&D spending StatsGuru defence PSUs defence sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon