Sub-10 nm chips likely to steer 60% of India's semicon market by 2032

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian Electronics & Semi­conductor Association (IESA), wh­ich will be released soon in collaboration with the government.

Currently, 10 nm chips represent only 24-25 per cent of India’s $40 billion semiconductor market. By 2030, the semiconductor chip dem­and in India is projected to exceed $100 billion, says the report.

Ashok Chandak, president of IESA, explains the