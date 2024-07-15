Survey finds 89% people facing call drops, 9 in 10 calling through OTT

Mobile subscribers have increased the use of OTT apps for making Wi-Fi calls in the last two years as they face call connectivity and drop issues with their mobile network: Survey | Photo: Shutterstock

Around 89 per cent of people surveyed have experienced call drops in the last three months and nine in 10 have used Wi-Fi networks to make calls through calling and messaging apps, online survey firm Localcircles said on Monday.

The survey conducted between March and June claims to have received a total of 32,000 responses across different questions from 362 districts. The number of responses differed from question to question.

"89 per cent of subscribers surveyed face call connection and drop issues, Out of this 89 per cent, 38 per cent of them face it with over 20 per cent of their calls," the survey said.

In response to the question on call drop experience, 17 per cent indicated they face issues in more than half of their total phone calls while 21 per cent said that 20-50 per cent of their calls get dropped or disconnected.

With most mobile subscribers facing call connection and drop issues, nine in 10 are using OTT (internet calls and messaging apps like WhatsApp) platforms to make some of their calls," LocalCircles Founder Sachin Taparia said.

Mobile subscribers have increased the use of OTT apps for making Wi-Fi calls in the last two years as they face call connectivity and drop issues with their mobile network, the survey said.