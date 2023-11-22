Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Tamil Nadu in process of developing green hydrogen hub: Minister Rajaa

"Our state, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is policy driven and has a clear vision of inclusive, sustainable growth. Tamil Nadu is among the few states with a future-ready EV policy," Rajaa said

Hydrogen fuel

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:51 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu was leading the green energy transition revolution and was in the process of developing a green hydrogen hub, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said here on Tuesday.
At the India EV Conclave event organised on the theme 'Electrifying Tomorrow: Navigating the EV Transition", he said 50 per cent of installed energy capacity in the state was green and the government was targeting to increase it to 75 per cent.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Tamil Nadu is leading the green energy transition revolution. The government's commitment and efforts were acknowledged with the 'UN Promotion Award 2023 for Excellence in Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments' at the recent World Investment Forum held in the UAE," he said.
"We are in the process of developing a green hydrogen hub. If we also have a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the transition from fossil-fuel dependency to green energy sources and renewables will benefit all," the minister said.
He said leading electric vehicle players such as Ola, TVS Motor and Ather in Krishnagiri, Ampere Vehicles in Ranipet, BYD India in Kancheepuram, Stellantis in Thiruvallur and E-Royce Motors in Coimbatore contribute to large-scale production of such vehicles in Tamil Nadu.
"Our state, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is policy driven and has a clear vision of inclusive, sustainable growth. Tamil Nadu is among the few states with a future-ready EV policy," Rajaa said.
The policy has paved the way for revolutionary changes in the way people commute, backed by the 'battery-as-a-service' initiative, he said.
Rajaa added that the electric vehicle sector would get tremendous visibility during the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to be held in January next year.

Also Read

Govt unveils Green Hydrogen standards, sets emission limits for production

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Green hydrogen to be future fuel: R K Singh urges industry participation

Hardeep S Puri to flag off India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus

Will soon seek Cabinet nod for green hydrogen consumption order: R K Singh

Dining out to getting fit, Indians pumped life into experience economy

1 mn electric 2-wheelers sales target for FY24 hit by tepid festival sales

Reliance Industries to pump Rs 20K cr more into Bengal, says Mukesh Ambani

India needs to add 80 GW coal power by 2030 to meet demand: Union minister

Global Green Growth Institute, EESL to implement project in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : hydrogen energy sector Tamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleRajasthan ManifestoWhatsApp New FeaturesVirtual G20 Leaders' summitJio Financial ServicesGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyRajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon