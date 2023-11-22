Tamil Nadu in process of developing green hydrogen hub: Minister Rajaa

Tamil Nadu was leading the green energy transition revolution and was in the process of developing a green hydrogen hub, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said here on Tuesday.

At the India EV Conclave event organised on the theme 'Electrifying Tomorrow: Navigating the EV Transition", he said 50 per cent of installed energy capacity in the state was green and the government was targeting to increase it to 75 per cent.

"Tamil Nadu is leading the green energy transition revolution. The government's commitment and efforts were acknowledged with the 'UN Promotion Award 2023 for Excellence in Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments' at the recent World Investment Forum held in the UAE," he said.

"We are in the process of developing a green hydrogen hub. If we also have a robust electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the transition from fossil-fuel dependency to green energy sources and renewables will benefit all," the minister said.

He said leading electric vehicle players such as Ola, TVS Motor and Ather in Krishnagiri, Ampere Vehicles in Ranipet, BYD India in Kancheepuram, Stellantis in Thiruvallur and E-Royce Motors in Coimbatore contribute to large-scale production of such vehicles in Tamil Nadu.

"Our state, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, is policy driven and has a clear vision of inclusive, sustainable growth. Tamil Nadu is among the few states with a future-ready EV policy," Rajaa said.

The policy has paved the way for revolutionary changes in the way people commute, backed by the 'battery-as-a-service' initiative, he said.

Rajaa added that the electric vehicle sector would get tremendous visibility during the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to be held in January next year.

