Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

India needs to add 80 GW coal power by 2030 to meet demand: Union minister

Union Power Minister R K Singh said India's peak power demand would touch 335 GW in 2029-30 from the present level of 241 GW

coal, fossil fuel

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India needs to add thermal coal-based power generation capacity of 80 GW against the 27 GW currently under construction as the peak power demand in the country would spike to 335 GW by 2030 from 241 GW at present, Union Power Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday.
Singh presided over a review meeting on thermal power capacity addition in the country where independent power producers and state-owned generators NTPC, SJVN, NHPC, DVC, THDCIL, and NLCIL participated virtually and in physical mode on Tuesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Besides energy secretaries of 13 major states were also invited for deliberations.
Addressing the review meeting, Singh said India's peak power demand would touch 335 GW in 2029-30 from the present level of 241 GW.
Peak power demand had touched all-time high of 241 GW in September, reflecting rise in electricity consumption in the country with expansion of economic activities as well as per capita usage.
The minister said India needs 80 GW of coal-based thermal power generation capacity to be build against 27 GW under construction at present.
He was of the view that the renewable energy capacity addition alone cannot help meet the rising electricity demand in the country that has already peaked at an all-time high of 241 GW.
India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.
The minister said unless storage is viable and scalable, coal (based power generation) cannot be ignored.
Therefore, power demand in India requires coal-based thermal power capacity addition in the country to avoid outages, he said.
He said "the hypocrisy around renewable energy propagated by developed countries stands exposed and the West, which is itself dependent on 75 per cent fossil fuels, cannot lecture us".
He pointed out that India's per capita emission is the lowest in the world.
As per the latest report of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for October, India's installed generation capacity is about 425 GW, including around 179 GW renewable energy and large hydro electric plants.

Also Read

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

Power Min asks imported coal-based plants to run full capacity till Sept 30

Coal mining bet stumbles as wary banks weigh rising risks: Official

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Global Green Growth Institute, EESL to implement project in India

Engine MRO in India could have saved Go First, says govt official

Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer ad funds for rapid rail project

Domestic air traffic touches new peak with 4,59,526 passengers on Nov 20

MRO service provider StandardAero open to form joint venture in India

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : electricity sector coal industry coal sector electricity demands RK Singh

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon