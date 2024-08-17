Technopark's software export revenue up 14% at Rs 13,255 cr in FY24

The ongoing development activities at Technopark Phase III and Phase IV campuses will make the Park one of the country's biggest IT hubs in the near future, the release said.

The revenue from software exports by the IT and IT enabled services companies of the Kerala government-owned Technopark has reached Rs 13,255 crore for the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, marking a 14 per cent growth compared to last year, the IT hub authorities said on Saturday. The software export revenue of Technopark for the FY 2022-23 was Rs 11,630 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The revenue from software exports by the IT/ITEs companies of Technopark has clocked Rs 13,255 crore for the Financial Year (FY) 2023-24, marking a 14 per cent growth compared to last year," Technopark said in a release.

The premier IT hub of the country, which covers a total area of 768.63 acres with 12.72 million sqft built up space, houses as many as 490 companies, providing 75,000 direct jobs and two lakh plus indirect jobs.

Col Sanjeev Nair (Retd), CEO, Technopark, said the stellar performance tells a growth story of the vibrant IT ecosystem in Kerala and the business vision and professionalism of the in-house companies.

"The world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce at Technopark played a major role in hitting this high growth trajectory. The results will enhance confidence in the robust ecosystem in the state, which is a model for the whole country," Nair said.

He added that the digital ecosystem at Technopark measures up well to the aspirations of the companies that deploy and integrate cutting-edge technologies to harvest the opportunities in fast emerging domains such as space technology, fintech, medtech, EV and logistics.

Nair also recalled that diplomatic and business delegations from various countries have lauded the infrastructure and ecosystem here.

The ongoing development activities at Technopark Phase III and Phase IV campuses will make the Park one of the country's biggest IT hubs in the near future, the release said.

It added that many of the companies at Technopark have also made a mark during the year by bagging coveted national and international accolades for business growth, innovation and workplace competence.