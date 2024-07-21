Focus remains strong in delivering innovative solutions: Ramco Systems

Payce helps businesses streamline operations, boost productivity and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, he said | Photo: X@RamcoSystems

Ramco Systems was well-positioned to capitalise on the opportunity as demand for transformation continues to grow and focus remains strong to deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency and productivity, a top official has said. The focus of the city-based enterprise software product provider, remains strong to deliver innovative solutions that drive efficiency, productivity and competitive advantage for the clients, Chairman P R Venketrama Raja said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Businesses worldwide are significantly increasing their technology investments. Organisations are prioritising digital transformation initiatives, recognising that their competitive edge and value creation depend on effectively leveraging technology across processes, products, services and customer experiences," Raja said.

Ramco Systems was witnessing the beginning of a turnaround with several positive developments across operations.

"We have been working tirelessly to strengthen our core operations to seize new growth opportunities. Our strategic initiatives and investments are starting to pay off, signalling a promising future ahead," he said in the company's latest annual report.

Raja said one of the most significant milestones witnessed was the launch of payroll platform 'Ramco Payce' offering best in class AI enabled experience, with an easy to use rich user interface.

Payce helps businesses streamline operations, boost productivity and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, he said.

Observing that the efforts taken by the company was setting the stage for a sustainable growth, he said, "we have implemented financial strategies aimed at optimising our resources, reducing costs and enhancing revenue streams."



"At Ramco, we are committed to fostering a culture of operational excellence, customer satisfaction and business agility. We have undertaken significant efforts to modernise our technology, ensuring our solutions remain at the forefront of innovation and meet the ever evolving needs of our clients," he said.

He said the company was continuously upgrading its infrastructure by adopting latest technologies and enhancing product offerings.

"Our focus on research and development and continuous improvement is central to our strategy enabling us to stay ahead of industry trends and anticipate the needs of our clients," he said.

Ramco Systems CEO Sundar Subramanian said the company was actively driving the growth plans through continued modernisation and transformation.

"Our focus on the five key areas -- operational, financial, product, technical and customer is driving the transformation journey. By prioritising high quality implementation, consistent support and comprehensive managed services, we are building lasting partnerships and ensuring client satisfaction," he said.