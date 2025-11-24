Monday, November 24, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telangana liquor dues hit ₹3,800 crore, industry warns of severe strain

Telangana liquor dues hit ₹3,800 crore, industry warns of severe strain

Alcohol manufacturers say payment delays are crippling operations, pushing working capital stress to dangerous levels and threatening supply stability

Image
premium

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A deepening payment paralysis in Telangana’s liquor industry is beginning to choke manufacturing units and strain supplies, employment, and the broader investment landscape, industry bodies have warned, as unpaid dues accumulate to levels they describe as “unprecedented” and “severe”.
 
India’s alcoholic beverage (alcobev) industry groups — the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), Brewers Association of India (BAI), and International Spirits and Wines Association of India — have jointly raised the alarm.
 
In a statement, the bodies observed that although alcobev sales and state revenue collections surged in October 2025 on the back of festival demand, payments to suppliers
Topics : Telangana liquor industry Liquor sale
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon