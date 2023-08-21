Telecom services' AGR up sequentially to Rs 64,494 cr in March qtr: TRAI

Telecom service sector's adjusted gross revenue rose 2.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 64,494 crore in March 2023 quarter, according to data released by sector regulator TRAI on Monday.

Seen year-on-year, the adjusted gross revenue increased 9.5 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Another notable takeaway from the TRAI report was around the metrics of monthly Average Revenue Per User or ARPU, which showed a sequential decline in the case of postpaid, and a quarter-on-quarter rise for the prepaid category. Overall, the monthly ARPU for wireless service increased a tad 0.83 per cent.

The gross revenue (GR), Applicable Gross Revenue (ApGR) and Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) of the Telecom Service Sector for the quarter ended March 2023 was pegged at Rs 85,356 crore, Rs 78,631 crore and Rs 64,494 crore, respectively.

While the GR decreased by 3.19 per cent, ApGR increased by 2.62 per cent and AGR increased by 2.53 per cent in March 2023 quarter, as compared to the previous quarter.

"The year-on-year rate of growth in GR, ApGR and AGR in the quarter ended March 2023 over the same quarter in last year has been 11.69 per cent, 11.12 per cent and 9.52 per cent, respectively," said TRAI report titled 'Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators January - March, 2023'.

The license fee increased from Rs 5,031 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 to Rs 5,159 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The quarterly and year-on-year rates of growth in license fees are 2.53 per cent and 9.47 per cent, respectively, in this quarter.

Monthly ARPU for wireless service increased a marginal 0.83 per cent, to Rs 142.32 in March 2023 quarter, from Rs 141.14 in December 2022 quarter.

Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the monthly ARPU for wireless service was up by 11.91 per cent.

"Prepaid ARPU per month increased from Rs 137.71 in QE (quarter ended) Dec 22 to Rs 139.63 in QE Mar-23, however, postpaid ARPU per month decreased from Rs 182.30 in QE Dec-22 to Rs 173.50 in QE Mar-23," it said.

ARPU per month is calculated by dividing net subscribers' revenue by the average number of subscribers.