Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Majority of cos expect new or replacement hiring in July-Dec period: Survey

Majority of companies plan to recruit people, including as new and replacement hires, in the second half of 2023, a survey said on Monday.

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 5:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Majority of companies plan to recruit people, including as new and replacement hires, in the second half of 2023, a survey said on Monday.
The Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey also showed that most recruiters expect business development, marketing, and operation roles to lead hiring during the July-December period.
Over 1,200 recruiters and consultants took part in the survey, which is conducted twice a year to gauge recruitment trends in companies and industries across the country.
Around 92 per cent of the recruiters expect companies to hire professionals. About 47 per cent of the recruiters predicted new and replacement hiring while 26 per cent expected new job creation, it said.
As per the findings, about 20 per cent of the recruiters said they would maintain their headcount during the six months and only 4 per cent foresaw layoffs or downsizing during this period.
Nearly 70 per cent of the recruiters surveyed expect attrition rates to remain below 15 per cent, suggesting employees will look to hold on to their current jobs amid the current job market uncertainties, the survey said.

Also Read

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

White collar hiring activity flat in May, IT sector's woes continue: Report

White-collar hiring in India witnesses 3% decline in June: Report

Stocks to Watch: Power Grid, HDFC, Mahanagar Gas, Naukri, IEX, Zydus Life

Apple illegally interrogated staff about union, labour board judge rules

Rural demand to boost revenue of hosiery industry by 18-20% in FY24: Crisil

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

ARPU: What is average revenue per user, and how is it calculated?

Sugar mills urge govt for exemption from jute bags packaging rules

Airtel doubles its ARPU to Rs 200; what does that mean for Jio, Vodafone

Mid-level professionals were expected to remain in demand, followed by those at the entry-level.
The highest attrition rates are expected across business development, marketing, operations, and HR roles. Mid-level professionals were the most likely to switch jobs during this period, the survey said.
About 42 per cent of the recruiters surveyed said their companies gave less than 10 per cent increment in the last appraisal cycle while 31 per cent said the hike was between 10 and 15 per cent.
"With 92 per cent of recruiters forecasting hiring activity, and a return to normalcy in hiring practices anticipated by more than half of those surveyed, the survey manifests an optimistic white-collar hiring landscape in the second half of 2023," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Q3 results labour Law jobs

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon