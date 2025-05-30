The menu gets bigger: After metros, top restaurants enter new markets

Lower rents, better margins, rising aspiration, and greater purchasing power are fuelling a new trend in India’s food and beverage (F&B) sector: The expansion of reputed restaurants to non-metros.

As diners in these cities demand high-quality, experiential offerings, major hospitality players are moving beyond metros -- such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai -- to tap into fresh markets with smart strategies and renewed focus.

Earlier this year, Delhi-based Bright Hospitality launched its restaurant, IKK Panjab, in Chandigarh, marking not just an expansion but a cultural statement. The launch was accompanied by the announcement of its intellectual property