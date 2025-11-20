Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / The tough race for critical minerals continues despite viability fears

The tough race for critical minerals continues despite viability fears

While the auction of mines has attracted high bids, just how many of these mines will actually be commercially viable remains to be seen

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.
India has identified hundreds of millions of tonnes of critical mineral resources, according to the Geological Survey of India.

Saket Kumar
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

From the US to China, countries around the world are racing to secure supplies of critical minerals that help power everything from electric cars and renewable energy to advanced electronics and modern defence applications. 
India, which has substantial deposits, has already announced a National Critical Minerals Mission, having auctioned 34 mines — or blocks — so far across five tranches. But its path to self-reliance in this crucial sector is riddled with challenges. 
For starters, some blocks have triggered surprisingly aggressive bidding in spite of the fact that these mines are only offered for shallow exploration. This has raised concerns
