Khan Market 24th most expensive high-street retail location globally

New Delhi’s Khan Market is India’s most expensive high-street retail location for 2025 with rents at $223 per sq ft per year (psf/yr), up 3 per cent on-year, according to realty consultancy Cushman & Wakefield’s 35th Main Streets Across the World report.
The upscale market in India’s national capital ranked 24th among the world’s top 25 most expensive retail locations, dropping by one place since last year’s report.
London’s New Bond Street, meanwhile, has been named the world’s most expensive retail destination for the first time, where rents have risen by 22 per cent in the past year to $2,231 psf/yr.
This comes even as India’s high-street retail markets are witnessing a growth in global prominence, with the country’s retail sector outperforming both the global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) averages over a premiumisation push in Tier 1 markets, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield.
The report stated that India’s retail markets registered a 6 per cent on-year rental growth, outperforming the global average of 4.2 per cent rental growth.
“This growth was driven by limited supply and strong demand, underlining the enduring appeal of prime retail locations in India’s key urban hubs and the broader trend of premiumisation,” the report added.
It said India’s Tier 1 cities also offset the rental slowdown in the APAC region, which dropped from 2.8 per cent in 2024 to 2.1 per cent in 2025.
“Markets such as Gurgaon’s Galleria Market recorded a 25 per cent increase in rent, followed by Connaught Place (14 per cent) and Mumbai’s Kemps Corner (10 per cent),” it said.
At the other end of the spectrum, APAC’s most affordable main street is also in India — Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue in Chennai — where rents remain at $25 psf/.