Top gear: Two-wheelers lead the line for auto festival sales this year

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed a 19 per cent growth in auto sales during the 42-day festival period in 2023

Two-wheelers

Sohini Das
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Two-wheelers led the pack for auto sales during the festival period with the sector seeing 21 per cent higher sales this year. The sector recorded the highest festival sales volumes since 2019 at 2.89 million units. The growth was followed by passenger vehicles (PV) at 5.47 million units and three-wheelers at 1.42 million units.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed a 19 per cent growth in auto sales during the 42-day festival period in 2023.
 
Emkay, in a recent report, said that two-wheeler recovery continues to broaden with strong rural support. Hero MotoCorp reported the best-ever festive period with a 19 per cent growth in retail volumes, backed by improving rural demand. ICRA also echoed the same sentiment. “There was robust growth in two-wheeler retails, aided by festive cheer and marriage season.”

(Note:Data is of the festive period of respected year; Source: Emkay)

chart
two-wheelers sales Two-wheelers festival spending auto demand Auto sales

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

