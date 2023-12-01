Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Coal production increases 11% to to 84.53 million tonnes in November

India's coal production rose by 11.03 per cent to 84.53 million tonnes (MT) in November compared to 76.14 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's coal production rose by 11.03 per cent to 84.53 million tonnes (MT) in November compared to 76.14 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
The production of Coal India Ltd (CIL) increased by 8.74 per cent to 65.97 MT in November 2023 over 60.67 MT in November last fiscal, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
"The cumulative coal production (up to November 2023) has seen a quantum jump to 591.28 MT (provisional) in FY'23-24 as compared to 524.53 MT during the same period in FY' 22-23 with a growth of 12.73 per cent," the ministry said.
The country's coal dispatch increased to 81.63 MT (provisional) last month in comparison to 74.87 MT (provisional) recorded in November last fiscal, registering a growth rate of 9.02 per cent.
"The cumulative coal dispatch (up to November 2023) has seen a significant jump to 623.04 MT (provisional) in FY'23-24 compared to 557.80 MT during the corresponding period in FY'22-23 with a growth of 11.70 per cent," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Coal production increased in big way from FY22-FY23; supply improved: Icra

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Innovation in APAC, Japan on rise; govt driving digital transformation: AWS

New US rules aimed at curbing China could limit tax credits for EVs

Credit metrics of India Inc may improve to 4.5-5 times in Q3 FY24: ICRA

Land earmarked for India's first solar-powered expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Minor to medium level collapses happen in tunnel projects usually: NHIDCL

Topics : Coal production coal industry coal projects coal policy

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon