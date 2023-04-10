Train flight crew how to handle unruly passengers: DGCA to airlines

During the past several weeks, there have been several incidents involving such passengers. A 25-year old man on Monday physically assaulted two cabin crew members on board Air India's Delhi-London flight. Last Saturday, a drunk man attempted to open the emergency door mid-air on IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight.

Airlines must sensitise and train their pilots, cabin crew and executives on how to handle incidents involving unruly passengers on flights to ensure aircraft safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines on Monday.