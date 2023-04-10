close

Train flight crew how to handle unruly passengers: DGCA to airlines

Directive comes after a spate of incidents; aviation regulator says pilots, cabin crew and airline execs have failed to take appropriate action against unruly passengers in recent past

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Airlines must sensitise and train their pilots, cabin crew and executives on how to handle incidents involving unruly passengers on flights to ensure aircraft safety, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines on Monday.
During the past several weeks, there have been several incidents involving such passengers. A 25-year old man on Monday physically assaulted two cabin crew members on board Air India's Delhi-London flight. Last Saturday, a drunk man attempted to open the emergency door mid-air on IndiGo's Delhi-Bengaluru flight.

On March 20, a drunk Swedish passenger molested a cabin crew member on board IndiGo's Bangkok-Mumbai flight. On March 11, a US citizen was found smoking in the lavatory on Air India's London-Mumbai flight.
The DGCA stated in its advisory on Monday that pilots, cabin crew members, and "post holders (airline executives)" have failed to take "appropriate" action during such incidents "in the recent past".

"Head of operations of all airlines are hereby advised to sensitise their pilots, cabin crew, and post holders on handling of unruly passengers through appropriate means, including but not limited to training programmes," it noted. This sensitisation aims to ensure effective monitoring, maintenance of good order and discipline on board the aircraft so that the safety of aircraft operations is not jeopardised in any manner.
The regulator noted that in the recent past, it has noticed a few incidents of smoking in aircraft, drunk people indulging in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers, and sexual harassment by the passengers on board "wherein post holders, pilots, and "cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate action".

"Such incidents have the potential to compromise the safety of aircraft operations," it added.
The regulator mentioned that the responsibility of an airline and its employees when handling unruly passengers in planes is specified under Aircraft Rules, 1937, as well as DGCA regulations.

Under the regulations, unruly behaviour falls into three categories. A passenger can be put on a no-fly list for anywhere between three months to two years, based on the seriousness of the offence.
Under the rules, the decision to put an unruly passenger under the no-fly list is based on the recommendation of internal committees set up by the airlines to probe such incidents. In February, the civil aviation ministry had said domestic airlines banned 143 passengers from flying for disruptive and unruly behaviour in the past five years.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

