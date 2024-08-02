Travel tales: Airlines line up flights as Saudi woos Indian tourists

Even as the Saudi Tourism Authority has targeted getting 1.8 million people from India for tourism and leisure this calendar year, the country has become the fourth-largest contributor globally to inbound airline-capacity growth in the West Asian kingdom.



India has added 443,000 seats in CY2024, according to OAG, an aviation research agency.



Underlying the move is the growing importance of India in the kingdom’s ambition to bring in 330 million passengers and connect 250 destinations. It expects 7.5 million Indian tourists and leisure travellers to hit the kingdom by the end of the decade. According to OAG,