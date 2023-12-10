Unsecured loan concerns: Fintechs explore long-term loans after RBI alert

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) recent decision to increase risk weighting on unsecured personal loans has served as a yellow signal for fintech companies offering products such as “buy now, pay later” (BNPL), and postpaid or unsecured small-ticket personal loans (STPL).

Fintech players Business Standard spoke to said growth for unsecured personal loans might moderate and not move into the red.

Firms giving loans of more than Rs 50,000 may register growth as against small-ticket size and small-tenure loans.