UP to launch world's first ceramic waste park in Khurja this month

UP to launch world's first ceramic waste park in Khurja this month

The company enjoys a market share of 20 per cent across India in the organised sector, he said, adding that 16 per cent of the its revenue comes from the east.

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh is set to unveil 'Anokhi Duniya', the world's first-ever park crafted entirely from ceramic waste, according to officials.

Built in Khurja, the state's renowned "ceramic capital," the park is slated to open to the public by the end of September.

As per a press statement, the project is a significant part of the Yogi government's efforts to globally promote traditional industries and products, following the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Dr. Ankur Lathar, Vice-Chairman of the Bulandshahr-Khurja Development Authority (BKDA), the park has been constructed on a PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model across a sprawling 2-acre area.

 

"Khurja has earned a global reputation for its world-class ceramic products," Dr. Lathar said. "This park, which transforms more than 80 tonnes of ceramic waste into stunning artworks, gives our traditional ceramic heritage a distinct global identity while serving as an outstanding example of waste-to-art."  A dedicated team of six artists and 120 artisans meticulously worked for months to create nearly 100 unique ceramic artworks for the park. Among these are 28 large-scale installations, crafted from discarded items such as broken pitchers, cups, and kettles.

These large installations, along with other striking pieces, are designed in vibrant and eye-catching styles to serve as major tourist attractions.

Beyond the art, the park offers a holistic experience for visitors of all ages, featuring selfie points, a cafe, and beautifully landscaped greenery.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 5.86 crore, the park will maintain a minimal entry fee to ensure its ongoing maintenance and sustainability.

Dr. Lathar highlighted that "Anokhi Duniya" not only showcases Khurja's rich craftsmanship but also aligns with the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" vision by demonstrating how sustainable development can be achieved by converting waste into creative, functional art.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

