Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP Guv calls for mandatory 75% attendance in schools, focus on research

UP Guv calls for mandatory 75% attendance in schools, focus on research

Patel, who is also the Chancellor of all the state universities, said that activities of the university should be accelerated under the agreement it signed with foreign universities

Anandiben Patel

Expressing happiness over the enrolment of foreign students, she said that they should be treated with cooperation and affection, and said "this is our culture" (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow/Gorakhpur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday laid emphasis on research work and also said that 75 per cent attendance should be made compulsory for students.

Addressing the 44th convocation of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium, Patel stressed on the importance of research, saying that identifying problems prevalent in the society, studying them and taking the solutions forward is the need of the hour.

The government gives grants for research, this should be used in projects that caters to societal welfare. After completion of the research work, it should be sent to officials concerned, so that effective action can be taken on it, Patel said.

 

The UP governor added that "minimum 75 per cent attendance should be made compulsory for students in colleges, schools and universities." Parents work hard to educate their children, so they should regularly listen to lectures in class, use laboratories and libraries, and strive to progress in studies, she said.

Patel, who is also the Chancellor of all the state universities, said that activities of the university should be accelerated under the agreement it signed with foreign universities.

Also Read

Farmers, Farmer, Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh's agricultural economy surges over threefold to ₹7 trillionpremium

Accident, road accident

Bulandshahr accident: Toll rises to 9, UP CM announces ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh

police, UP Police

1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police

Residential property, home loan

QR code property checks, faster land titles in UP's Vision 2047 plan

trade, import, export, container, shipping

UP scouts new markets as US tariffs hit textiles, jewellery and leather

Expressing happiness over the enrolment of foreign students, she said that they should be treated with cooperation and affection, and said "this is our culture".

She encouraged the students to go to universities of neighbouring countries and learn from their education system and implement good experiences in their university. NAAC, NIRF and world ranking play an important role in the enrolment of foreign students, so universities should constantly focus on improving their quality, she said.

The governor awarded medals to 161 students and handed out PhD degrees to 301 researchers, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

During the programme, chief guest Padma Shri Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Institute Chair Professor, IIT Kanpur was awarded the honorary DSc degree, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Operation Kalanemi: Over 4K verifications, 300 arrests made in Uttarakhand

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders probe into allegations of illegal animals acquisition in Vantara

India USA

India engages second US lobbying firm ahead of 50% export tariff hike

Israel building strike

AP freelancer among 4 journos killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Anandiben Patel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon