Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the state government is building a network of information technology (IT) parks, in a bid to boost employment opportunities.

Speaking in the UP Assembly during the monsoon session, the CM said the state is aiming to become a global leader in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing.

The Yogi government will invest over ₹10,700 crore to develop India’s first ‘AI City’ in Lucknow. While the city already houses IT majors such as TCS, HCL and Sify, IBM is setting up a software lab to develop AI applications for