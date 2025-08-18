Monday, August 18, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

The Yogi government will invest over ₹10,700 crore to develop India's first 'AI City' in Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the state government is building a network of information technology (IT) parks, in a bid to boost employment opportunities.
 
Speaking in the UP Assembly during the monsoon session, the CM said the state is aiming to become a global leader in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing.
 
The Yogi government will invest over ₹10,700 crore to develop India’s first ‘AI City’ in Lucknow. While the city already houses IT majors such as TCS, HCL and Sify, IBM is setting up a software lab to develop AI applications for
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Data centre information technology artifical intelligence Blockchain
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon