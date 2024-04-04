Sensex (    %)
                             
Uttar Pradesh govt buys 5,500 million power units to brace for deficit

Power banking is a bilateral arrangement between two power utilities/states to trade energy to match their respective seasonal variations of surplus-deficit matrix

power sector

Representational Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

With Uttar Pradesh's peak energy demand likely to breach 31,000 Mw in 2024, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has traded 5,500 million unit (Mu) power from 11 states though power banks. Around 4,000 Mu will be supplied during the high energy demand period (April-October).

In 2023, the state clocked a peak demand of 28,284 megawatt (Mw), while the power corporation arranged for 3,000 Mu of energy from five states to overcome the demand-supply gap. One megawatt is equal to 1000 units.
Power banking is a bilateral arrangement between two power utilities/states to trade energy to match their respective seasonal variations of surplus-deficit matrix. According to sources, UP’s power banking state partners include Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.
The state’s Power Consumer Forum President Avadhesh Kumar Verma said UPPCL would need to scout for more energy amid rising demand that has breached 20,000 Mw. “UPPCL also faces an uphill task in arranging optimum coal supply for 660 Mw of Obra C Thermal Power Plant and 660 Mw Jawaharpur Thermal Power Plant to ensure uninterrupted operation in the summer months,” he added.

The peak energy demand is estimated to increase to 53,000 Mw by 2028. However, the state government is hopeful that it will ramp up renewable energy generation by enough. The state is targeting 22,000 Mw of solar energy generation in 4-5 years.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh UP govt Uttar Pradesh government Power Grid

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

