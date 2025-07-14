Monday, July 14, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

Uttar Pradesh govt logs fresh excise proposals worth ₹4,000 crore

The investment proposals were received at the recent 'UP Excise Investors' Summit' in Lucknow, which was organised to promote investments in the alcohol value chain

Alcohol consumption
premium

According to UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is actively promoting export-oriented policies to catalyse the state’s flagship $1 trillion economy goal. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) excise department has garnered fresh investment proposals of more than ₹4,000 crore to set up green field and brown field distilleries and alcoholic beverage units in the state.
 
The investment proposals were received at the recent ‘UP Excise Investors’ Summit’ in Lucknow, which was organised to promote investments in the alcohol value chain spanning manufacturing, distribution, and marketing.
 
According to UP Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state is actively promoting export-oriented policies to catalyse the state’s flagship $1 trillion economy goal.
 
He said about 55 excise department projects worth ₹11,000 crore
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Alcohol benefits Uttar Pradesh government alcohol
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon