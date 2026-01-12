Uttar Pradesh govt ramps up ecommerce push to boost MSMEs and exports

The state government is tying up with ecommerce majors and online marketplaces to strengthen the MSME sector, which consists of more than 9 million units spread across 75 districts. Under the roadmap, entrepreneurs will be offered free training to help them engage seamlessly in domestic and cross-border ecommerce.

The Yogi Adityanath government has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global giant Walmart under the 'Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Program' to integrate MSMEs into national and global value chains.

"MSMEs form the backbone of the state’s economy, and this partnership would unlock new opportunities, expand market access and create fresh avenues for growth," said Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary for infrastructure and industrial development, MSME and export promotion. MSMEs will receive support in ecommerce processes, packaging, quality standards, certifications, and market access, Kumar said, adding that the initiative would enhance the global competitiveness of Uttar Pradesh’s enterprises.

The government has also on-boarded other ecommerce majors under various programmes, including the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. Flipkart, for instance, has partnered with the state to promote ODOP products including Khadi, leather goods, carpets, agricultural products, potteries etc. The platform trains micro entrepreneurs, startups, artisans and women self-help groups to scale up through digital marketplaces.

The UP Export Promotion Policy 2025-30 places emphasis on ecommerce-led exports, offering first-time exporters a one-time incentive covering 75 per cent of platform listing fee, up to ₹3 lakh. This effectively lowers entry barriers and facilitates global market access for the state’s exporters.

Uttar Pradesh is aiming to achieve $50 billion in goods and services exports by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2024.