Friday, August 15, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructure

UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari said, the budget will fund the development of sustainable industrial infra including roads, water, sewerage systems, uninterrupted sup

A property developed by Evergrande under construction in Hefei, China, in 2023
premium

The results are visible. Industrial land allotment in the UPSIDA enclaves has surged from 114 acres in 2017-18 to 526 acres in 2024-25. | Image: Bloomberg

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a push to attract large private investment, Uttar Pradesh will spend ₹6,191 crore in FY26 to scale up industrial infrastructure in major industrial enclaves across the state. The allocation announced by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) marks a nearly 15-foldjump from ₹415 crore in FY24.  According to the UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari, the budget will fund the development of sustainable industrial infra including roads, water and sewerage systems, and uninterrupted power supply. “The UPSIDA is playing a pivotal role in steering UP toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he said, adding that the agency is driving the
Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Lucknow Development
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon