Uttar Pradesh govt's ₹6,191 cr push to scale up industrial infrastructure

In a push to attract large private investment, Uttar Pradesh will spend ₹6,191 crore in FY26 to scale up industrial infrastructure in major industrial enclaves across the state. The allocation announced by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) marks a nearly 15-foldjump from ₹415 crore in FY24. According to the UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayur Maheshwari, the budget will fund the development of sustainable industrial infra including roads, water and sewerage systems, and uninterrupted power supply. “The UPSIDA is playing a pivotal role in steering UP toward its ambitious goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy,” he said, adding that the agency is driving the