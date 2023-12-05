Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Value addition in mobile phones needs to go up to 40%: Meity Secretary

Krishnan said that no country in the world can make 100 per cent of entire high technology products as the supply chain is spread across the globe

Dating app, dating, internet, mobile

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While almost all mobile phones sold in India are made indigenously, local value addition in the devices needs to go up to 40 per cent and the government is focussing on building a component base in the country for that, a senior official said on Tuesday.
While speaking at Global Technology Summit 2023, Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said that no country in the world can make 100 per cent of entire high technology products as the supply chain is spread across the globe.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Almost the entire requirement of our mobile phones being manufactured in India. We also need to realize that in many of these places, the value addition is probably about 10 to 15 per cent. We need to go closer to about 35 per cent to 40 per cent. For this reality to happen the government of India's interest is how do you bring in component manufacturing in the country," Krishnan said.
He said that there are economists who question the level of value addition achieved under the production-linked incentive programme.
"We need to recognize that these are parts of global value chains. No country in the world, not even China has more than about 40 to 45 per cent of that value chain embedded within the country," Krishnan said.
He quoted global chipset firm NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's statement that the United States needs 20 years to completely have the semiconductor chip manufacturing.
He said that chip manufacturing started in the United States but because semiconductor has a global value chain, it went across the world.
"I don't think in today's world in the way that we are connected we want to make 100 per cent of any of these high-value products right there," Krishnan said.

Also Read

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Microsoft to soon launch mobile gaming store, says Xbox head Phil Spencer

Indian carriers' on-time performance plummets in November, shows data

PSBs given Rs 15,000 crore on ED action, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Telcos gross revenue rises 5.8%, govt spectrum usage charge declines 59%

Moth to a flame: Why are retail traders inexorably drawn to derivatives?

Sunil Bharti Mittal discusses UPI, 5G technology with Kenyan President

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mobile phones

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon