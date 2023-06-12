Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

The Galaxy F54 is a new addition in Samsung's line of 5G smartphones in India. A midrange smartphone by pricing, the Galaxy F54 5G boasts flagship features such as super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, and 6000 mAh battery with support for 25W fast wired charging.

The Galaxy F54 5G boots Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5.1 interface. Samsung has promised four generations of OS updates and five years of security updates for the smartphone. This is in-line with its software and security updates commitment with regard to premium smartphones. At Rs 29,999, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G seems to be a value proposition in its segment. Is it? Let’s find out:

Design

The Galaxy F54 5G is a blast from the past with a touch of freshness. The phone’s stardust silver colour variant (review unit) brings to mind its 2019 premium smartphone, the Galaxy S10 Plus. It is because of the shiny back cover, which is silver coloured but has prismatic light effects that shows a range of colours when looked from angles. It looks novel, but the glossy texture here is a fingerprint magnet. As for the freshness in the design, the rear camera island sports triple-ring design similar to the Galaxy S23 series smartphones.

Aesthetic details aside, the Galaxy F54 5G is neither the thinnest nor the lightweight smartphone in its segment. However, for a smartphone with a large screen and big capacity battery, its overall dimensions and weight seems modest. As for the protection, there is Gorilla Glass on the display to protect it from unwanted scratches and smudges. The plastic frame and back cover, however, are the weak spots since these are easily scratched.

Display and audio

The Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED Plus display of 120Hz refresh rate. It is stretched to cover the entire front, leaving limited bezels on the top and sides. However, there is a thick bezel on the chin, which gives away the phone’s midrange roots. Nevertheless, the display is bright, vivid, and responsive. Despite the lack of fancy frills such as support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, the display does not disappoint in everyday use.

As for the audio, a mono bottom-firing speaker is loud and crisp but does not quite match the soundstage delivered over the stereo speaker set-up offered by most smartphones in its segment. A 3.5mm audio is missing from the package, but the phone supports Dolby Atmos over wireless with supported audio accessories such as Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds.

Camera

The Galaxy F54 5G sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor.

Like other midrange smartphones, the primary camera sensor does all the heavy lifting here to impress. It takes detailed shots with good colours, contrast, and dynamic range. Importantly, it delivers consistent experience irrespective of lighting conditions. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is good, but it pales in comparison with the capabilities offered by primary camera sensor. The macro lens is there for novelty with limited capabilities. As for the front camera, it is good for routine everyday use.

Lifting the experience are the ton loads of software features. There is a dedicated fun mode in the camera interface, which is loaded with Snapchat filters for easy access and use. Besides, there is Samsung Single Take feature, which helps users get the most out of the moment by taking multiple photos and videos output in a single go. There is also the Astrolapse feature, which Samsung introduced in the premium Galaxy S-series earlier this year. These are on top of the regular imaging feature that Samsung offers in its midrange phones. Not everyone would use all these features in everyday use, but there is a lot here to explore and experiment with.

Performance

Powered by Exynos 1380 system-on-chip, the Galaxy F54 5G is not a performance powerhouse. It, however, does not show any sign of weakness in everyday use. In routine tasks, the phone feels snappy and responsive with no sign of lag even after extended usage. However, it is not suited for gaming and power-intensive workloads.

Battery

With a power efficient processor and display in tow, the phone delivers a solid on-battery time of more than a day on a full charge. It supports up to 25W fast wired charging, but does not come with the compatible adaptor in the box. There, however, is a USB-C charging cable in the box.

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a midrange smartphone with focus on features that prove useful in everyday use. It lacks the frills offered by smartphones from competing brands in the same segment, yet delivers a comprehensive experience because the phone does not cut corners on essentials. Performance is on the weaker side, but this is not the phone aimed at gamers and power users. That said, the Galaxy F54 5G may get eclipsed by specifications-rich smartphones in the segment, but it is an all-round smartphone in its own rights.