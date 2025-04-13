Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / W S Habib takes over as CREDAI Tamil Nadu president for 2025-27 term

W S Habib takes over as CREDAI Tamil Nadu president for 2025-27 term

The new office-bearers of CREDAI Tamil Nadu include V Gopinath as Vice-President, S Srikumar as Secretary, V Sathasivam as Joint Secretary, and P R Jai Prakash as Treasurer

W S Habib

W S Habib, Chairman and Managing Director of Ramky Wavoo Developers

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chairman and Managing Director of city-based real estate company RWD (Ramky Wavoo Developers) Private Limited, W S Habib, has assumed office as President of CREDAI Tamil Nadu for the 20252027 term, the real estate body said.

At an investiture ceremony held in the city recently, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekar Babu and Director of Town and Country Planning B Ganesan, Habib formally took charge as President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu Council. 

The new office-bearers of CREDAI Tamil Nadu include V Gopinath as Vice-President, S Srikumar as Secretary, V Sathasivam as Joint Secretary, and P R Jai Prakash as Treasurer, a release from CREDAI said on Sunday.

 

Upon taking over as President, Habib said, "Real estate is not just a business vertical; it is the bedrock of employment, infrastructure, and economic resilience. Our sector contributes significantly to Tamil Nadu's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), and its potential will only multiply in the coming decades as urbanisation intensifies."  With a renewed focus on digitisation, regulatory transparency, and green development, the new leadership pledged to be an active partner in Tamil Nadu's growth story, the release added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
