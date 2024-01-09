Washer found missing on a B737 Max plane in India during inspection: DGCA

On Monday, US-based United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on an undisclosed number of its B737-9 Max aircraft during similar inspections following the Alaska Airlines incident last Friday evening | (Photo: Bloomberg)

A washer on a B737 Max aircraft in India was found missing during inspections mandated by aircraft manufacturer Boeing in December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday. A washer, a thin and flat disc with a centre hole, is used with bolts and nuts.

The regulator did not specify which Indian carrier’s Max plane was found without the washer during the inspection. In India, three airlines – Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India Express – have a total of 40 B737-8 Max aircraft in their fleet. While Akasa Air has 22 Max aircraft, SpiceJet and Air India Express have nine each. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Based on information from an operator of a missing nut and washer in the aft rudder quadrant on Boeing 737 Max airplane, Boeing has recommended for a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737 Max airplanes before January 10 for possible loose hardware," the DGCA's statement noted.



In late December, Boeing had issued guidance to airlines, recommending inspections on 737 MAX aircraft to examine the possibility of loose bolts in the rudder control system.

The DGCA said that the inspection of 39 of 40 aircraft in India had been completed “with nil findings except on one aircraft” which had a washer missing. Rectification action according to Boeing’s recommendation was taken before the aircraft was released, DGCA said. The inspection of the remaining one aircraft would be completed before it is released, the regulator added.



On Monday, US-based United Airlines reported finding loose bolts on an undisclosed number of its B737-9 Max aircraft during inspections following the Alaska Airlines incident last Friday evening.



An emergency exit door of Alaska Airlines's B737-9 Max aircraft, which was en route from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, blew out soon after takeoff. As the cabin suddenly got depressurised, some passengers reported that their phones were sucked out of their hands and went flying out of the gaping hole.

The plane made an emergency landing back in Portland. All 171 passengers and six flight crew members were unharmed.

The DGCA had on Saturday asked Indian carriers to immediately inspect the emergency exits of their B737-8 Max aircraft as a precautionary measure following the Alaska Airlines incident. None of the Indian carriers operate B737-9 Max aircraft.

The regulator on Monday said that the Indian carriers had satisfactorily conducted the inspection.