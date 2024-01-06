Sensex (    %)
                        
DGCA orders urgent checks on Max aircrafts after Alaska Airlines incident

Indian carriers directed to check B737-8 Max planes following Alaska Airlines' emergency landing due to depressurisation

DGCA

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday asked Indian carriers to immediately inspect the emergency exits of their B737-8 Max aircraft as a precautionary measure following the Alaska Airlines incident on Friday.

Air India Express, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have B737-8 Max aircraft in their fleet in the country.
An emergency exit door of Alaska Airlines's B737-9 Max aircraft – which was en route from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California – blew out soon after takeoff, forcing the plane to conduct an emergency landing back in Portland on Friday evening.

As the cabin suddenly got depressurised, certain passengers reported their phones were sucked out of their hands and thrown out of the large hole. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland airport with all 171 passengers and six flight crew members.

The DGCA said on Saturday, 'Following the Alaska Airlines incident involving a Boeing 737-9 Max aircraft, there have been no inputs/guidance from Boeing so far. None of the Indian air operators have Boeing 737-9 Max as part of their fleet yet.'

'However, as an abundant precautionary measure, the DGCA has directed all Indian air operators to carry out a one-time inspection of the emergency exits immediately on all Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet,' the regulator added

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

