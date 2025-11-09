Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Weddings, MICE make room for a record year-end hotel, travel bookings

Weddings, MICE make room for a record year-end hotel, travel bookings

India's 45 lakh weddings, festive travel, and corporate events are set to drive record hotel rates and occupancies, capping another strong year for the hospitality industry

Representative Image

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

With 4.5 million weddings expected in November and December, alongside an uptick in business and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) travel, the hospitality industry is gearing for another strong year-end this year in terms of room rates and occupancy.
 
Several hospitality executives expect this year to witness another record, after hotel room rates hit new highs in 2024.
 
Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said that it is nearly 14 per cent ahead of last year’s numbers, with most destinations witnessing high advance bookings for group and long-stay itineraries.
 
Meanwhile, travel tied to the wedding season,
