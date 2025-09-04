When romance meets the rulebook: How cos deal with workplace relationships

On September 1, Nestle dismissed Laurent Freixe as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect for concealing a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. “The departure of Laurent Freixe follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which breached Nestle’s code of business conduct,” the Swiss food giant said in a statement.

Like Nestle, several multinationals have internal codes of conduct around direct reporting relationships that can result in potential conflict of interest. Such policies require employees to disclose personal ties — whether with family members, spouses, or romantic partners —