Wipro, Coforge among firms with highest paid IT CEOs in FY24: Check list

The average corporate salary increment for FY24 was expected to hover around 8-11%. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sandeep Kalra of Persistent Systems earned Rs 77.1 crore ($9.1 million). Meanwhile, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned $7.8 million (Rs 66 crore) and secured fifth spot on the list.

Next in the list is Nitin Rakesh of Mphasis at $5.2 million (Rs 44.13 crore), followed by K Krithivasan, CEO of the country’s largest IT firm TCS, who earned $3 million (Rs 25.2 crore) in FY24. To be clear, Krithivasan took charge of the company in June 2023.

Meanwhile, IT firm LTI Mindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee was paid $2.3 million (Rs 19.34 crore) in total compensation in FY24.

Top 5 CEOs ranked according to their earnings in FY24:

1) Thierry Delaporte - Wipro

2) Sudhir Singh - Coforge

3) C Vijayakumar - HCL Tech

4) Sandeep Kalra - Persistent Systems

5) Salil Parek - Infosys

In April, Business Standard had cited Randstad India to report the average corporate salary increment for FY24 performance was expected to hover around 8-11 per cent. However, IT companies, reeling under the impact of global headwinds, were expected to see one of the lowest salary hikes at 7 to 9 per cent, the company said.

On July 18, The Times of India reported that Infosys awarded its employees an average salary increase of 9 per cent, while Wipro offered a 9.2 per cent hike. TCS granted salary raises ranging from 7 to 9 per cent for the fiscal year 2024.