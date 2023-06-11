With 994 mn tickets sold last year, Indian movie business is perking up

Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2, the official Hindi remake of the eponymous Malayalam hit, is a gripping watch. As Vijay Salgaonkar tries to protect his family from the consequences of an accidental murder the twists and turns in the plot make you bite your nails in worry. The mid-sized film made, reportedly, on a budget of Rs 50 crore ended up with Rs 340 crore at the global box office last year. Many more Drishyams are needed if the Indian film business has to recover fully from the double whammy of the pandemic and streaming.
That is the first point of note on the state of Indian cinema today. These bread-and-butter fillers between blockbusters get audiences to keep coming back to theatres, ensuring they are financially hydrated.
Drishyam 2 came soon after big budget hits Brahmastra and RRR. And just before one of the biggest Hindi hits, Pathaan. All of them have perked up the business (see chart). Pathaan actually helped 25 single screens co
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or