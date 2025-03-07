Women shatter glass ceiling, increase investments in real estate market

Women investors are raising their share of purchases in India’s residential as well as commercial real estate market despite its unorganised nature, lack of general awareness among them, and near-absence of aggregators that can provide a platform for investment in realty.

According to realty consultancies there has been a significant shift in financial trends with a growing number of women investing in both residential and commercial sectors. Anarock’s recent survey ‘Consumer Sentiment Survey from H2 2024’ showed 31 per cent of women bought homes for investment. “Our H2 2024 survey finds the end-use-to-investment ratio for women homebuyers at 69:31 against