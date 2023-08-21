Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

CHATROOM: Second beneficiary cannot transfer LC to another, says expert

Section 143 of the CGST Rules, 2017 allows sending any inputs or capital goods, without payment of tax, to a job-worker for job work and from there subsequently to another job-worker and likewise

A beneficiary provides her fingerprint for biometric verification at a fair price shop in the Krishna district

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

We are the second beneficiary in a transferable LC. We are unable to execute the order from the first beneficiary. Can we transfer it to a third beneficiary who is known to us and is in a position to execute the order at the same price?
 
No. Article 38(d) of the Uniform Customs and Practices for Documentary Credits 2007 Revision (ICC Publication no. 600) says: ‘A transferred credit cannot be transferred at the request of a second beneficiary to any subsequent beneficiary. The first beneficiary is not considered to be a subsequent beneficiary’. This means that you can transfer the credit back to the first beneficiary and suggest to the first beneficiary the name of the party known to you who is in a position to execute the order and leave it to the first beneficiary on whether he wants to transfer the LC to him. However, you cannot transfer the LC to a third beneficiary.
 
We have a manufacturing unit in SEZ. We want to send our materials to one job-worker in DTA. From there we want the job-worked goods to go from the first job-worker to another job-worker. After the second job-work process is completed, the second job-worker will send the goods to us. We will use such goods in the manufacture of final products. Is this allowed under the SEZ and the GST laws?
 
Section 143 of the CGST Rules, 2017 allows sending any inputs or capital goods, without payment of tax, to a job-worker for job work and from there subsequently to another job-worker and likewise. However, Rules 41 and 42 of the SEZ Rules, 2006 are not explicit on such a facility. They deal with only a situation where the goods can be sent to a unit(s) in DTA. So, unless you seek the permission explicitly and get it, I don’t think you can send the goods to one job-worker and from there to another job-worker. Better that you represent the matter to the Commerce Ministry to amend the said SEZ Rules suitably to facilitate sending goods from one job-worker to another job-worker or issue a suitable clarification.  
 
We are a two-star export house. We refer to the DGFT Trade Notice no.14/2023-24 dated 12th July 2023 which gives the curriculum for skilling and mentorship obligation for the Status Holders. Is it mandatory for us to conduct training programmes as per the curriculum prescribed by the DGFT?
 
No. Para 1.30(a) of the FTP says that Status Holders will endeavor to provide skill upgradation/training in international trade. Para 1.30(c) says that the detailed eligibility requirements, selection criteria, training curriculum etc will be at the discretion of the Status Holder. So, there is no compulsion for you to provide the training or follow the schedule given by the DGFT but you must try. 

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Top Headlines: Govt asks P&W to supply engines, stricter Sebi norms & more

In a first, Sebi mulls rules for fractional ownership in real estate

Fractional ownership platforms make commercial real estate accessible

Svamitva scheme: Giving property ownership rights to India's villagers

CHATROOM: 'Customs should reveal method used to fix value of export goods'

MSME influencers forum launched to promote small- medium units growth

CHATROOM: 'CBIC should tweak legal provisions for SEZ to DTA sales'

CHATROOM: 'DGFT should resolve contrary provisions in FTP, HBP quickly'

Softer commodity prices to lift road units' margins: CRISIL SME Tracker

If you want, the Regional Authority of the DGFT will give you necessary guidance and support.  You may also consider partnering with other Status Holders in conducting such programmes.
Topics : Beneficial ownership norms

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon