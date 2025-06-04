5 lush escapes to explore in South India this monsoon and Bakrid weekend

South India becomes a lush wonderland as soon as the first raindrops fall on the parched landscape. From misty mountains to lush valleys, the region becomes a haven for nature lovers, monsoon chasers, and couples seeking a serene romantic escape.
As the rains arrive, South India sheds its summer fatigue and bursts into life – rivers swell, hills glow emerald, and clouds drape the landscape in a dreamy haze.
With the monsoon around the corner and a long weekend ahead for Bakrid, it’s the perfect time to escape into the serene beauty of South India’s hills. The southern ghats are a soul-refreshing destination for those who are just trying to relax and unwind, experience even with family, friends or solo traveller.
Top 5 places to travel this monsoon season and Bakrid 2025
1. Munnar, Kerala
During the monsoon season, Munnar is renowned for becoming a green paradise. The charm of tea gardens is enhanced by the chilly, misty weather, which makes Munnar number one on every tourist’s list.
This charming and peaceful hill station is enhanced by the frequent, intense rainfall. Long, scenic drives and leisurely nature hikes that produce lifelong memories make Munnar the perfect getaway even for a long weekend.
2. Wayanad, Kerala
The hills, thick woods, and abundant biodiversity of Wayanad, in northern Kerala, make it a popular tourist destination. The waterfalls, spice plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries are the main attractions for tourists.
Trekkers can explore routes and see several locations, such as storytelling caves, ancient ruins, and tribal villages, making it an excellent destination. Wayanad is a perfect monsoon getaway because of its beautiful scenery and cool, wet environment.
3. Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg, commonly known as the "Scotland of India," is a lush hill station in Karnataka's Western Ghats. This location is well-known for its rolling hills, thick forests, and coffee plantations. Coorg is a popular monsoon retreat because of its rich culture, fragrant spice estates, and temperate climate.
In addition to improving the rivers and streams, this time of year enables visitors to see wildlife in sanctuaries. Coord provides a memorable getaway throughout the rainy season with its unique combination of natural beauty and a peaceful atmosphere.
4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Rain makes Kodaikanal, with its pine trees, tranquil lakes, and cloud-covered valleys, even more enchanted. An unforgettable monsoon retreat is created by the fog swirling over Bryant Park and Coaker's Walk, the overflow of Silver Cascade Falls, and the resonant silence of Berijam Lake.
5. Valparai, Tamil Nadu
Valparai, a lesser-known location in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Hills, comes to life during the monsoon season. Waterfalls such as Loam's Viewpoint and Monkey Falls become intriguing as the rainy season begins. The serene beauty of Valparai is found in its scenic fusion of rich biodiversity, a moderate monsoon environment, and natural beauty.
This hill station provides a tranquil haven away from the bustle, encircled by vast coffee and tea plantations, if you don't want a crowd around you during a long, peaceful weekend.