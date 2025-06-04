Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / 5 lush escapes to explore in South India this monsoon and Bakrid weekend

5 lush escapes to explore in South India this monsoon and Bakrid weekend

Explore the scenic beauty of Southern India this monsoon, or on the long weekend due to Bakrid 2025, with these magnificent places that offer lush greenery and peace with friends, family or even solo

Bakrid 2025

Bakrid 2025: Places to go during this monsoon & long weekend in South India

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South India becomes a lush wonderland as soon as the first raindrops fall on the parched landscape. From misty mountains to lush valleys, the region becomes a haven for nature lovers, monsoon chasers, and couples seeking a serene romantic escape.
 
As the rains arrive, South India sheds its summer fatigue and bursts into life – rivers swell, hills glow emerald, and clouds drape the landscape in a dreamy haze.
 
With the monsoon around the corner and a long weekend ahead for Bakrid, it’s the perfect time to escape into the serene beauty of South India’s hills. The southern ghats are a soul-refreshing destination for those who are just trying to relax and unwind, experience even with family, friends or solo traveller.

Top 5 places to travel this monsoon season and Bakrid 2025

1. Munnar, Kerala
 
During the monsoon season, Munnar is renowned for becoming a green paradise. The charm of tea gardens is enhanced by the chilly, misty weather, which makes Munnar number one on every tourist’s list. 
 
This charming and peaceful hill station is enhanced by the frequent, intense rainfall. Long, scenic drives and leisurely nature hikes that produce lifelong memories make Munnar the perfect getaway even for a long weekend.
 
2. Wayanad, Kerala
 
The hills, thick woods, and abundant biodiversity of Wayanad, in northern Kerala, make it a popular tourist destination. The waterfalls, spice plantations, and wildlife sanctuaries are the main attractions for tourists. 
 
Trekkers can explore routes and see several locations, such as storytelling caves, ancient ruins, and tribal villages, making it an excellent destination. Wayanad is a perfect monsoon getaway because of its beautiful scenery and cool, wet environment.

3. Coorg, Karnataka

 
Coorg, commonly known as the "Scotland of India," is a lush hill station in Karnataka's Western Ghats. This location is well-known for its rolling hills, thick forests, and coffee plantations. Coorg is a popular monsoon retreat because of its rich culture, fragrant spice estates, and temperate climate. 
 
In addition to improving the rivers and streams, this time of year enables visitors to see wildlife in sanctuaries. Coord provides a memorable getaway throughout the rainy season with its unique combination of natural beauty and a peaceful atmosphere. 
  4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
 
Rain makes Kodaikanal, with its pine trees, tranquil lakes, and cloud-covered valleys, even more enchanted. An unforgettable monsoon retreat is created by the fog swirling over Bryant Park and Coaker's Walk, the overflow of Silver Cascade Falls, and the resonant silence of Berijam Lake.
 
5. Valparai, Tamil Nadu
 
Valparai, a lesser-known location in Tamil Nadu's Anamalai Hills, comes to life during the monsoon season. Waterfalls such as Loam's Viewpoint and Monkey Falls become intriguing as the rainy season begins. The serene beauty of Valparai is found in its scenic fusion of rich biodiversity, a moderate monsoon environment, and natural beauty.  
 
This hill station provides a tranquil haven away from the bustle, encircled by vast coffee and tea plantations, if you don't want a crowd around you during a long, peaceful weekend.
 

 

More From This Section

world environment day

World Environment Day 2025: Essays for students in 100, 150 and 200 words

World Environment Day 2025

Environment Day 2025 special: Easy ways to reduce plastic pollution

World No Tobacco Day 2025

World No Tobacco Day 2025: Theme, history, significance & ways to quit

maharana pratap

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: History, significance and wishes to share

National Brother’s Day 2025

National Brother's Day 2025: History, significance, wishes and more

Topics : Monsoon in India south india southwest monsoon travel plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon