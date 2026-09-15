Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / After London, AstaGuru opens second international hub in Singapore

After London, AstaGuru opens second international hub in Singapore

The auction model will, however, remain digital-first, giving collectors across the world equal access, regardless of geography, explained Aparna Batra, chief business officer, AstaGuru Auction House.

Jillian Kwan, managing director, AstaGuru Singapore

Jillian Kwan, managing director, AstaGuru Singapore

Veenu Sandhu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three months after it opened its first overseas office, in London, Mumbai-based auction house AstaGuru has turned its attention to Southeast Asia with a debut in Singapore. 
 
It marked the launch of its office and gallery at Winsland House II with an exhibition of modern and contemporary Indian art spanning the 1950s to the 2020s. On till October 23, the exhibition features the works of SH Raza, MF Husain, Krishen Khanna, and Thota Vaikuntam, among others.
 
“Southeast Asia, and Singapore specifically, has a substantial and growing base of collectors, many of whom have historically had to look to London, New York, or Mumbai to participate meaningfully in this category,” said Jillian Kwan, managing director, AstaGuru Singapore.
 
 
For the auction house, modern and contemporary Indian art would remain the core here as well, but it will also bring fine jewellery, luxury watches, and rare collectibles to the region – “categories that have strong existing demand here and align closely with the collecting culture in Singapore and across Southeast Asia,” Kwan said.  
MF Husain x Tyche at AstaGuru's inaugural exhibition of modern and contemporary Indian art at its Winsland House II gallery in Singapore

Also Read

Air India $1.5 Billion Funding Request: SIA's Financial Exposure

Air India seeks $1.5bn: How much risk does Singapore Airlines carry?

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong

Singapore PM gets 64% pay hike: How does his salary compare globally?

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Why Air India's funding call has come under political scrutiny in Singapore

air india a350

Singapore minister defends Singapore Airlines' investment in Air India

Air India

Temasek backs Singapore Airlines' investment in Air India amid scrutiny

 
The ambition is to widen the scope beyond artworks and collectibles from India alone. “Much as with London, we see an opportunity to bring in international works and cross-category collectibles here, while continuing to champion South Asian art as a distinct and important category within that mix,” Kwan said.
 
The auction model will, however, remain digital-first, giving collectors across the world equal access, regardless of geography, explained Aparna Batra, chief business officer, AstaGuru Auction House. 
 
Acknowledging that collecting is a personal experience, and that people want to see, understand and engage with an artwork or object before they acquire it, Batra said, “As in India and London, Singapore will have a physical presence through previews, exhibitions, private viewings and events. The model is, therefore, deliberately hybrid: Physical access, digital execution and a global collector base.”
 
The demand for Indian artists has come mostly from collectors within India. But galleries and auction houses have noticed a shift in recent years: A growing interest among collectors from outside India. 
 
“We are seeing this particularly at the top end of the market, where artists such as Husain, Raza and (FN) Souza are increasingly entering the consideration set of global collectors,” Batra said. 
 
The market, however, remains underserved relative to its potential, said Batra. “That gap is exactly why we see Singapore, alongside London, as a strategic priority rather than a peripheral one.”
 
The context around Indian artists is also changing. “International museums, galleries and exhibitions are placing Indian modern and contemporary artists within a broader global art narrative, rather than treating them as a separate regional story,” Batra said. That naturally creates a new audience. “We are still at an early stage compared with markets such as Chinese or Latin American art, but the direction is clear,” she added. “The next phase of growth in Indian art will come not only from deeper participation by Indian collectors, but from the market being discovered by the world.”
 

More From This Section

Best prompts to create Ganesh Chaturthi AI photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Best AI prompts to create festive Ganpati image

10 best prompts to create your ChatGPT AI 80s photos

ChatGPT 1980s AI photo trend: 10 best prompts to turn your photos retro

Instagram ChatGPT 80s Photo Prompt

Instagram ChatGPT 80s photo prompt: What is it and how to create your look?

Rakshabandhan 2026

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings

Hiroshima Day 2026

Hiroshima Day 2026: What happened on August 6, its history and significance

Topics : AstaGuru Auction houses Singapore

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:37 PM IST