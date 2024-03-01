Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Other than Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are other notable business tycoons set to attend the event.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined the star-studded affair to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, commencing in Gujarat on Friday. The three-day bash in Jamnagar is going to be a lavish celebration featuring a performance by pop star Rihanna, an array of events, and a culinary spectacle of 2,500 dishes.

Who is Radhika Merchant

Anant, who is the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika , the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, who founded Encore Healthcare. The wedding is scheduled to take place on July 12 this year.

Other than Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are other notable business tycoons set to attend the event. Ivanka Trump, Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain have also been invited.

The celebrations will also be graced by Bollywood superstars, including top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Reason behind choosing Jamnagar as venue

Ambanis, who are based in Maharashtra's Mumbai, decided to hold the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar to celebrate their roots. "...When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture...," Nita Ambani said.

READ: Anant Ambani's pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes, concert by Rihanna, and more

Besides the extravagant, luxurious show of cocktail party and a concert, the guests will also enjoy a visit to Anant Ambani's pet project - Vantara - an animal rescue centre located in Jamnagar, a nature walk, a glimpse of Indian culture and traditions, among other things.

14 temples being built in Jamnagar

The Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make the event as memorable as possible. Notably, the family is also constructing 14 temples in the Gujarat town as part of the celebrations. The temples are being constructed by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a multi-disciplinary cultural space owned by the power couple.