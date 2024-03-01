Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Anant Ambani, who is the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie knot with Radhika, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant

Mark Zuckerberg

Other than Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are other notable business tycoons set to attend the event.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined the star-studded affair to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, commencing in Gujarat on Friday. The three-day bash in Jamnagar is going to be a lavish celebration featuring a performance by pop star Rihanna, an array of events, and a culinary spectacle of 2,500 dishes.

Who is Radhika Merchant

Anant, who is the youngest son of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, who founded Encore Healthcare. The wedding is scheduled to take place on July 12 this year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Guest list of Ambani pre-wedding bash

Other than Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are other notable business tycoons set to attend the event. Ivanka Trump, Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain have also been invited. 

READ: Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash

The celebrations will also be graced by Bollywood superstars, including top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

Reason behind choosing Jamnagar as venue

Ambanis, who are based in Maharashtra's Mumbai, decided to hold the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar to celebrate their roots. "...When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots...second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture...," Nita Ambani said.

Vantara project

Besides the extravagant, luxurious show of cocktail party and a concert, the guests will also enjoy a visit to Anant Ambani's pet project - Vantara - an animal rescue centre located in Jamnagar, a nature walk, a glimpse of Indian culture and traditions, among other things.

READ: Anant Ambani's pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes, concert by Rihanna, and more
 

14 temples being built in Jamnagar

The Ambanis have left no stone unturned to make the event as memorable as possible. Notably, the family is also constructing 14 temples in the Gujarat town as part of the celebrations. The temples are being constructed by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, a multi-disciplinary cultural space owned by the power couple.

Also Read

Anant Ambani's pre-wedding: 2,500 dishes, concert by Rihanna, and more

Wedding industry clocks Rs 4.74 trn in earnings in 2023, up 26.4%: Report

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

This season may see wedding business worth Rs 4.25 trillion in just 23 days

SAT quashes Sebi order against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy

PM to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal today; to unveil several projects

PM Modi to begin tour to Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar today. Full schedule

Himachal Pradesh LIVE news: Will move SC, says disqualified Congress MLA

LIVE news: PM Modi meets Bill Gates, holds talks on AI for public good

Fire at seven-storey building in Bangladesh's capital kills at least 43

Topics : Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani BS Web Reports Gujarat RIL plans to expand Jamnagar capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon