Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Here's how much Rihanna has charged to perform

Popular pop artist Rihanna will perform at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre wedding ceremony. Rihanna has reportedly charged Rs 66-74 crore for her performance

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rianna is all set to perform at the pre-nuptial ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She is one of the biggest names who will perform at the ceremony.

Rihanna rarely performs at private events and her spectacular public performances have left audiences mesmerised. There is no doubt that her charges to perform at the pre-wedding will stun everyone. A source revealed to India today that Rihanna is expected to charge around $8-9 million or Rs 66-74 crore (approximately) for her performance.
Rihanna lands in Gujarat

Rihanna has arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and along with Rihanna, her container-size luggage has also landed. She was photographed by the paparazzi when she was leaving the airport. 

As per reports, Rihanna will perform several hit songs such as 'All Of The Lights,' 'We Have Found Love In a Hopeless Place', and 'Diamonds'. A huge portion of her performance fee went towards transportation of her state equipment, outfit changes and background singers.

As per sources, Rihanna was on stage at the indoor arena for the whole night soon after her arrival and she might wear a mix of Indo-fusion clothing. 

Rihanna's fee for her performance

As per reports, Rihanna is expected to earn Rs 66-74 crore for her performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony.

Rihanna is not the first International musician to perform at an Ambani event. In 2018, Beyonce performed at Isha Ambani and Anand and Anand Piramal's sangeet ceremony, and as per reports she was paid around Rs 33 crore.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pre-wedding ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-nuptials will begin on March 1 to March 3, 2024. There are many celebrities who will attend the pre-wedding ceremony such as Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukherjee, Atlee and Family, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have also arrived at the wedding festivities. 

The pre-wedding ceremony will take place on March 1 to 3 in Gujarat's Jamnagar. There will be 2500 dishes prepared over three days. Apart from Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh will also perform at the event.

